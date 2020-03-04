Presidential palace in Bucharest lights up in the colors of the Italian flag

The Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, which is the headquarters and residence of the president of Romania, was lit up in the colors of the Italian flag on Thursday evening, April 2, to show solidarity with the Italian Republic and the Italian people.

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella earlier the same day, about the epidemiological crisis generated by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

“President Klaus Iohannis sent a message of solidarity to the Italian people, so strongly affected by the pandemic, condolences for the loss of human lives, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery for those affected by this virus,” the Romanian Presidential Administration said in a press release.

During the phone conversation, the Romanian president also stated “the full availability of Romania for collaboration to identify the best solutions and measures for managing this crisis, as well as for the economic recovery after solving the health crisis.”

Iohannis also said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for the whole European Union and that, “in these difficult times, solidarity and responsibility of the Member States are the key to overcoming it.”

Italy has been one of the European countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 4,668 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number to 115,242, according to Thelocal.it. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths reached 13,915.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)