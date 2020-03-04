Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 11:50
Social
Presidential palace in Bucharest lights up in the colors of the Italian flag
03 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, which is the headquarters and residence of the president of Romania, was lit up in the colors of the Italian flag on Thursday evening, April 2, to show solidarity with the Italian Republic and the Italian people.

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella earlier the same day, about the epidemiological crisis generated by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

“President Klaus Iohannis sent a message of solidarity to the Italian people, so strongly affected by the pandemic, condolences for the loss of human lives, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery for those affected by this virus,” the Romanian Presidential Administration said in a press release.

During the phone conversation, the Romanian president also stated “the full availability of Romania for collaboration to identify the best solutions and measures for managing this crisis, as well as for the economic recovery after solving the health crisis.”

Iohannis also said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for the whole European Union and that, “in these difficult times, solidarity and responsibility of the Member States are the key to overcoming it.”

Italy has been one of the European countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 4,668 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number to 115,242, according to Thelocal.it. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths reached 13,915.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 11:50
Social
Presidential palace in Bucharest lights up in the colors of the Italian flag
03 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, which is the headquarters and residence of the president of Romania, was lit up in the colors of the Italian flag on Thursday evening, April 2, to show solidarity with the Italian Republic and the Italian people.

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella earlier the same day, about the epidemiological crisis generated by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

“President Klaus Iohannis sent a message of solidarity to the Italian people, so strongly affected by the pandemic, condolences for the loss of human lives, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery for those affected by this virus,” the Romanian Presidential Administration said in a press release.

During the phone conversation, the Romanian president also stated “the full availability of Romania for collaboration to identify the best solutions and measures for managing this crisis, as well as for the economic recovery after solving the health crisis.”

Iohannis also said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for the whole European Union and that, “in these difficult times, solidarity and responsibility of the Member States are the key to overcoming it.”

Italy has been one of the European countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 4,668 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total number to 115,242, according to Thelocal.it. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths reached 13,915.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports
02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions