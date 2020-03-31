Ro Insider
Coronavirus: Romania prolongs suspension of Italy, Spain flights
31 March 2020
Flights to and from Italy and Spain will continue to be suspended in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the fifth military ordinance issued since the state of emergency was declared in Romania.

Flights to and from Spain will be suspended for 14 days beginning March 31, at 18:00.

Flights to and from Italy will be suspended for 14 days beginning April 6.

The measure does not apply to cargo, mail and humanitarian flights, or to flights providing emergency medical services and to non-commercial technical landings.

On March 30, Italy had more 102,106 Covid-19 cases and 11,591 fatalities from the infection, while Spain had 85,195 cases and 7,368 deaths.

The same ordinance stipulates that those who leave their place of quarantine will have to restart the 14-day quarantine period, while paying for the expenses and being criminally liable. Those outside of their isolation area will be placed under quarantine for 14 days and will have to pay for the associated expenses. They are also considered criminally liable.

The fifth military ordinance comes into force once it is published in the Official Gazette.

(Photo: Delstudio | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Coronavirus: Romania prolongs suspension of Italy, Spain flights
31 March 2020
