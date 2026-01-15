Culture

Romanian president opens Cotroceni theater hall to independent troupes of young actors

15 January 2026

Romanian president Nicușor Dan marked National Culture Day in a message on Thursday, January 15, announcing that the theater hall at the presidential Cotroceni Palace will be made available periodically, free of charge, for performances by independent troupes of young actors and by high school theater groups.

In the accompanying message, the president emphasized the role of culture in defining identity and social cohesion.

“Contemporary Romanian culture needs not only support, but also real spaces for expression. That is why, starting this year, the Presidential Administration will periodically make the theater hall inside Cotroceni Palace available for free performances by independent troupes of young actors and high school students,” Dan said. 

“It is a natural gesture through which we open the doors to new generations of creators. Theater troupes that wish to stage performances in the hall at Cotroceni may send requests to the email address cultura@presidency.ro and will receive further details," he added.

The president also called for coherent public policies, the involvement of the private sector, and the digitalization of cultural heritage, “to bring culture closer to young people” and to encourage new forms of expression.

“We need a living culture, and I thank all those who, regardless of their field, dedicate themselves to art, giving it meaning and continuity. Happy birthday to Romanian culture!” Nicușor Dan conveyed. 

Romania’s National Culture Day, marked on January 15, is also the birth date of poet Mihai Eminescu. Numerous events have been announced to mark the celebration.

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on X)

