Cotor, Libris’ AI bookseller, is Romania’s first intelligent virtual bookseller and a filter in the multitude of book recommendations

News from Companies

In the first weeks after launch, Cotor, Libris’ AI bookseller, generated more than 50,000 messages, with an average of 7 questions per session, demonstrating strong reader interest and confirming that Romanian readers were ready for a more intuitive way to discover books.

The launch comes at a time when the use of AI chatbots in online shopping is rapidly growing worldwide. According to specialized studies* in the e-commerce industry, shoppers who interact with AI chatbots convert at a rate of 12.3%, compared with 3.1% for those who do not use such assistance nearly four times higher. Moreover, consumers who receive AI assistance complete their purchases 47% faster.

"Cotor is our answer to one of the biggest challenges of an online bookstore: how do we help readers find the right title in a catalog of more than one million books, whenever they need guidance? Traditional filters work when you know exactly what you’re looking for, but readers often need a conversation, questions and answes, just like they would have with a bookseller in a physical bookstore. Interestingly, the number of calls and direct messages to our support team, which remains active with the same structure and schedule, has not decreased since Cotor was launched. This shows that the project serves an audience that feels more comfortable chatting or wants ultra-fast responses and round-the-clock access,” said Loredana Tudor, Marketing Manager at Libris

From filters to conversation: the bookseller who never sleeps

Unlike traditional search filters based on category, genre, or price, the AI Bookseller understands complex questions written in natural language, such as: “What book similar to ‘The Little Prince’ could I buy for an 8-year-old with a budget of 50 lei?” or “I’m looking for a book about Japanese gardens, but something accessible for beginners.”

Data from the first weeks of operation shows that users quickly discovered the advantages of conversational search compared to traditional browsing. The most frequent types of questions addressed to the AI Bookseller include:

✅ Age-based recommendations (especially for children): “What book is suitable for a 5-year-old?” or “For what age is book X recommended?”

✅ Book summaries: “What is book X about? Can you summarize it?”

✅ Similar books: “I want something like Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë” or “Recommend authors like Freida McFadden.”

✅ Budget-based recommendations: “What good books can I find under 30 lei?” or “I want to create a 100-lei gift with several books for teenagers."

✅ Choosing between options: “Which should I choose between book X and book Y for a 10-year-old?”

✅ Questions about content: “What is The Great Dictionary of Diseases about?” or “What is the main theme of book Z?”

✅ Series navigation: “What is the first book in the Powerless series?” or “In what order should I read Dostoevsky’s books?”

✅ Books by specific themes: “Find me books about the Victorian period” or “I want to read about Japanese gardens.”

In addition to reading recommendations, the AI Bookseller also answers practical questions about orders delivery fees, stock availability, international shipping, or order status, effectively acting as a virtual customer service department.



Scurtarea blocajului decizional: de la overwhelm la comandă în 7 pași



The average of 7 messages per session reveals an interesting decision pattern: users don’t arrive with a single question but engage in a full conversation until they find the perfect answer. This mirrors what happens in a physical bookstore, where a discussion with a bookseller evolves naturally.

“The paradox of abundance in the world of books is real: the more options you have, the harder it becomes to choose. Cotor works as an intelligent filter that dramatically shortens the time between ‘I want a book’ and ‘I found the perfect book.’ The increase in conversion rate shows that when recommendations are precise and personalized, the purchase decision comes much more naturally,” added Loredana Tudor.

By analyzing the over 50,000 messages, the Libris team discovered fascinating insights about reader behavior:

Parents are the most active users, more than 40% of questions relate to children’s books, reflecting a constant concern about choosing age-appropriate reading.

Readers seek authenticity in recommendations, questions like “Does book X really deserve the hype?” or “Why is book Y considered important?” show that people want to understand why they should read something, not just what to read.

Budget matters, but it’s not a strict limit- users ask about price to calibrate expectations, but when the recommendation is convincing, they are willing to exceed their initial budget.

>Series order creates confusion — many questions involve navigating popular book series (Powerless, Twisted, Harry Potter), where readers want to be sure they start from the beginning.

The future of book recommendations: personalization at scale



The launch of Cotor is part of Libris’ strategy to bring technology in service of the reading experience while preserving the human essence of book recommendations. Libris’ support team remains active with the same structure and schedule, Monday to Friday, between 08:00 and 20:00.

“Libris’ mission is to bring books closer to Romanians, wherever they are. Cotor is an initiative through which we simplify access to quality, personalized recommendations. Not everyone has a favorite bookseller to talk to about books, not everyone lives near a good bookstore, and certainly not everyone can wait until Monday morning for a recommendation. Cotor is there, 24/7, ready to talk about books with anyone, anytime,” explained Loredana Tudor.

In the coming months, Libris plans to expand Cotor’s capabilities with personalization features based on order history, integration with users’ wishlists, and seasonal recommendations.



*This is a presse release.