Study: Coronavirus lockdown is changing Romanians’ hobbies

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Romanians to stay at home, and this has changed their lives and hobbies, according to Picodi.com analysts, who checked Google search statistics and created a ranking of the most popular activities of this period.

Picodi.com looked at the most popular hobbies and activities, such as movies, books, games and more, checked the frequency of searches related to these activities on Google in March 2020, and then made a comparison with last year.

The analysis revealed that all the activities that require leaving the house are no longer popular among Romanians: the concerts have seen a decrease of 78%, cinemas – 71%, photography - 57% and dance - 44%. Romanians have also lost interest in gardening (a decrease of 4%), most likely because the current situation doesn’t allow them to get the materials they need, Picodi.com said.

On the other hand, the biggest increase in interest was seen by online courses (300%). The second biggest increase was registered by PC games (203%), followed by TV series (with an increase of 174% compared to last year).

A relatively low growth was registered by activities such as calligraphy (4%), films (9%) and drawing (14%).

