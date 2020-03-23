Study reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the daily life in Romania

A total of 70% of respondents to a study carried out by Unlock Research said that their lives have changed completely or partially due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their main concerns are related to personal finance (46%), health (40%) and mental health (28%).

The study was carried out between March 14 and March 17, on a sample of 628 respondents from large and medium cities in Romania.

81% of respondents said that they rarely left the house in the past week. When they did go out, 41% went to the pharmacy, 35% to the supermarket, 28% to the bank and 23% to the church.

The disinfectants topped the shopping list in this period (43%), followed by cleaning and home care products (28%), fresh vegetables and fruits (24%), personal care products (21%), and canned goods (20%). 50% of Romanians said they will pay more often by card, phone or smartwatch.

Forced to spend more time at home, most Romanians resorted to watching movies (62%), listening to music (62%), playing online games (59%) and recycling waste (47%).

When it comes to how they stay up to date with what is happening in the country, 85% choose the TV and 60% the online media. Facebook is the second alternative source of information after online media (54%).

Although their lives have changed a lot lately, the Romanians hope to return to their old lifestyle once the crisis ends, according to Unlock Research. Unfortunately, they don’t trust their fellow citizens to follow the rules and they fear that their isolation effort is in vain. On the other hand, the Romanians consider that they have an advantage in this global crisis, as many of them are used to difficult and unpredictable situations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 175870837 © Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)