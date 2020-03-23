Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:38
Social
Study reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the daily life in Romania
23 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 70% of respondents to a study carried out by Unlock Research said that their lives have changed completely or partially due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their main concerns are related to personal finance (46%), health (40%) and mental health (28%).

The study was carried out between March 14 and March 17, on a sample of 628 respondents from large and medium cities in Romania.

81% of respondents said that they rarely left the house in the past week. When they did go out, 41% went to the pharmacy, 35% to the supermarket, 28% to the bank and 23% to the church.

The disinfectants topped the shopping list in this period (43%), followed by cleaning and home care products (28%), fresh vegetables and fruits (24%), personal care products (21%), and canned goods (20%). 50% of Romanians said they will pay more often by card, phone or smartwatch.

Forced to spend more time at home, most Romanians resorted to watching movies (62%), listening to music (62%), playing online games (59%) and recycling waste (47%).

When it comes to how they stay up to date with what is happening in the country, 85% choose the TV and 60% the online media. Facebook is the second alternative source of information after online media (54%).

Although their lives have changed a lot lately, the Romanians hope to return to their old lifestyle once the crisis ends, according to Unlock Research. Unfortunately, they don’t trust their fellow citizens to follow the rules and they fear that their isolation effort is in vain. On the other hand, the Romanians consider that they have an advantage in this global crisis, as many of them are used to difficult and unpredictable situations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 175870837 © Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:38
Social
Study reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the daily life in Romania
23 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 70% of respondents to a study carried out by Unlock Research said that their lives have changed completely or partially due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their main concerns are related to personal finance (46%), health (40%) and mental health (28%).

The study was carried out between March 14 and March 17, on a sample of 628 respondents from large and medium cities in Romania.

81% of respondents said that they rarely left the house in the past week. When they did go out, 41% went to the pharmacy, 35% to the supermarket, 28% to the bank and 23% to the church.

The disinfectants topped the shopping list in this period (43%), followed by cleaning and home care products (28%), fresh vegetables and fruits (24%), personal care products (21%), and canned goods (20%). 50% of Romanians said they will pay more often by card, phone or smartwatch.

Forced to spend more time at home, most Romanians resorted to watching movies (62%), listening to music (62%), playing online games (59%) and recycling waste (47%).

When it comes to how they stay up to date with what is happening in the country, 85% choose the TV and 60% the online media. Facebook is the second alternative source of information after online media (54%).

Although their lives have changed a lot lately, the Romanians hope to return to their old lifestyle once the crisis ends, according to Unlock Research. Unfortunately, they don’t trust their fellow citizens to follow the rules and they fear that their isolation effort is in vain. On the other hand, the Romanians consider that they have an advantage in this global crisis, as many of them are used to difficult and unpredictable situations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 175870837 © Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 March 2020
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Social
Romania buys 2 million Covid-19 tests from South Korea
22 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases hits 433, two dead, 64 recovered
22 March 2020
Social
Romania announces first death due to Covid-19
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Country closes borders for foreign citizens, malls close, people’s movement and religious service restricted
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 367, intra-community transmission is a reality
20 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider limiting movement in the country to stop the spreading of the virus, according to working document
20 March 2020
Social
Brexit: Number of Romanians in the UK, some 20% higher than in official statistics

Get in Touch with Us