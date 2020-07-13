Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 13:32
Coronavirus in Romania: 413 new cases reported in 24 hours, total nears 33,000
13 July 2020
Officials reported 413 new cases of coronavirus infection in Romania in the last 24 hours, out of 6,655 tests performed during this period. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 32,948, according to the daily official report released on Monday, July 13. 

A total of 23,552 patients were discharged by Monday: 21,692 have recovered, while 1,860 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis. At the same time, 573 patients with a positive COVID-19 test have been discharged at their request. 

The death toll has also risen to 1,901, the same report said. A total of 17 deaths were reported between July 12 (10:00) and July 13 (10:00), in the age categories of 40-49 years (2 deaths), 50-59 years (2 deaths), 60-69 years (6 deaths), 70-79 years (5 deaths) and 80+ years (2 deaths).  

At this time, 235 patients are treated in intensive care units. 

A total of 854,241 tests were performed in Romania by July 13. 

Outside of the country, 5,105 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,885). Since the start of the pandemic, 122 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 157 were declared cured (135 in Germany, 10 in France, six in Japan, two in Indonesia, two in Namibia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

