Coronavirus pandemic: Romanians face entry restrictions in 20 European countries

The Romanian citizens traveling in Europe need to comply with new entry restrictions as countries are updating their rules for travelers.

Entry restrictions for Romanians have been introduced by Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, Great Britain, Netherlands, Moldova, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary, Digi24.ro reported.

Upon entering Hungary, Romanian citizens need to undergo a medical exam. If they show the Covid-19 infection symptoms, they will not be allowed access, Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) explained. Even if they do not show any symptoms, they will still need to remain in isolation for 14 days. Those who show two consecutive, negative Covid-19 tests, undertaken within the past five days, are allowed to enter Hungary without having to isolate. The two tests need to be carried out 48-hours apart, and the certificates need to be issued in Hungarian or English.

At the same time, Romanians traveling to Austria can enter the country only if they show a negative Covid-19 test, not older than four days, in English or German. If such a certificate is not available, they will have to isolate for 14 days. The measure does not apply to those who transit Austria to travel to other destinations.

Romanians traveling to Greece need to fill in an e-form at least 24 hours before the start of their trip, and tourists undergo random testing at borders. Starting July 15, travelers will be allowed into Greece bases on a negative Covid-19 test, not older than three days, in addition to the e-form.

Those traveling to Cyprus can enter the country if they show a negative Sars-CoV-2 test, not older than 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Romanians traveling to Estonia need to isolate for 14 days, while those traveling to Latvia need to isolate or quarantine for 14 days.

The access of Romanian residents to Lithuania is banned beginning July 13, just as in Finland, where only Romanians with a residence permit, who hold a work contract, visit a first-degree relative or study there can enter the country. The transit to other destinations besides Finland is allowed.

Malta has also banned the access of Romanian citizens, while Denmark allows access if they show a reservation of at least six nights at an accommodation unit, with all the names on the booking and the duration of the stay.

Furthermore, all of those arriving from Romania to Ireland need to isolate or quarantine for 14 days.

The Netherlands is firmly recommending Romanian citizens to self-isolate for 14 days, while those arriving in Slovakia need to isolate and take a Covid-19 test after the fifth day. If the test is negative, they can go on with their holiday. They can transit Slovakia, provided no stops are made along the way, within 8 hours from entering the country.

Romanians arriving in Slovenia need to isolate for 14 days. Transit is not restricted, provided they leave the country’s territory within at most 12 hours.

MAE updates a list of the travel conditions to countries in Europe here.

(Photo: Dimitry Marchenko/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]