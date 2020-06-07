Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 14:14
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 250 new cases reported in 24 hours
06 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On Monday, July 6, Romanian officials confirmed 250 new cases of coronavirus, out of only 4,614 tests performed in the last 24 hours. 

This is the lowest number of daily tests performed in the last two weeks, according to Digi24. In total, 771,482 tests were performed in Romania so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 29,223 on Monday, July 6. Of the confirmed cases, 21,413 patients were discharged: 20,213 have recovered, while 1,200 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.   

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,768. A total of 18 deaths were reported between July 5 (10:00) and July 6 (10:00), in the age categories of 40-49 years (one death), 50-59 years (6 deaths), 60-69 years (5 deaths), 70-79 years (3 deaths) and 80+ years (3 deaths).   

At this time, 227 patients are treated in intensive care units. 

Outside of the country, 4,996 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,885). Since the start of the pandemic, 122 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 72 were declared cured (50 in Germany, 10 in France, six in Japan, two in Indonesia, two in Namibia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Plavans/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 14:14
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 250 new cases reported in 24 hours
06 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On Monday, July 6, Romanian officials confirmed 250 new cases of coronavirus, out of only 4,614 tests performed in the last 24 hours. 

This is the lowest number of daily tests performed in the last two weeks, according to Digi24. In total, 771,482 tests were performed in Romania so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 29,223 on Monday, July 6. Of the confirmed cases, 21,413 patients were discharged: 20,213 have recovered, while 1,200 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.   

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,768. A total of 18 deaths were reported between July 5 (10:00) and July 6 (10:00), in the age categories of 40-49 years (one death), 50-59 years (6 deaths), 60-69 years (5 deaths), 70-79 years (3 deaths) and 80+ years (3 deaths).   

At this time, 227 patients are treated in intensive care units. 

Outside of the country, 4,996 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,885). Since the start of the pandemic, 122 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 72 were declared cured (50 in Germany, 10 in France, six in Japan, two in Indonesia, two in Namibia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Plavans/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
06 July 2020
Cuisine
Ten traditional desserts to try in Romania
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral