Coronavirus in Romania: 250 new cases reported in 24 hours

On Monday, July 6, Romanian officials confirmed 250 new cases of coronavirus, out of only 4,614 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest number of daily tests performed in the last two weeks, according to Digi24. In total, 771,482 tests were performed in Romania so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 29,223 on Monday, July 6. Of the confirmed cases, 21,413 patients were discharged: 20,213 have recovered, while 1,200 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,768. A total of 18 deaths were reported between July 5 (10:00) and July 6 (10:00), in the age categories of 40-49 years (one death), 50-59 years (6 deaths), 60-69 years (5 deaths), 70-79 years (3 deaths) and 80+ years (3 deaths).

At this time, 227 patients are treated in intensive care units.

Outside of the country, 4,996 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,885). Since the start of the pandemic, 122 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 72 were declared cured (50 in Germany, 10 in France, six in Japan, two in Indonesia, two in Namibia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

