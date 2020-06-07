Constitutional Court decision complicates sanitary discipline in Romania; PM asks people to ignore it

The quarantine/isolation measures imposed by the Romanian Government through an order signed by the minister of health were temporarily suspended, following the decision of unconstitutionality pronounced by the Romanian Constitutional Court on June 26, G4media.ro reported.

Separately, the COVID-19 patients with no symptoms can't be retained in hospitals, as an effect of the same ruling. As a result, most of the patients in this situation asked to be released home, where there is no legal instrument to keep them from spreading the epidemic.

Health minister Nelu Tătaru said that he expects the number of infected people to increase due to the situation, Mediafax reported.

Tătaru also stated that, together with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice, he created a working group to submit a draft law for "matching" the requirements of the Constitutional Court on quarantine and isolation of people with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, prime minister Ludovic Orban accused the Constitutional Court of working against his Government's efforts to keep the population safe. He asked the citizens to follow the Government's measures to protect themselves and ignore the Constitutional Court's decision, according to Digi24.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)