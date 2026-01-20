The volume of construction works in Romania increased in the first 11 months of 2025 by over 8% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data published on Tuesday, January 20, by the National Institute of Statistics.

Between January 1 and November 30, 2025, the total volume of construction works increased by 8.5% gross, due to major repair works (+48%) and new construction works (+6.1%). On the other hand, maintenance and current repair works decreased by 4.4%.

By construction type, increases were recorded for residential buildings (+13.3%), non-residential buildings (+11.5%), and engineering constructions (+5.7%).

Importantly, gross data shows the actual numbers as recorded, including all predictable fluctuations like seasonal effects, holidays, or the number of working days in a month. Adjusted data, on the other hand, removes these predictable variations to show the underlying trend more clearly.

As such, in the adjusted series, taking into account the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works increased in the first 11 months of 2025 by 8.7% compared to the same period in 2024, driven by major repair works (+48.6%) and new construction works (+6.8%). In contrast, maintenance and current repair works decreased by 5.7%.

Similarly, the adjusted figures show increases for residential buildings (+11.9%), non-residential buildings (+9.1%), and engineering constructions (+8.5%).

In a comparative view, November 2025 vs. November 2024, the volume of construction works in gross series decreased overall by 1.9%. In the adjusted series, the total volume of construction works increased in November 2025 by 0.4% compared to November 2024.

According to INS, in November 2025, compared to October 2025, the volume of construction works decreased both in gross series (-2.7%) and in adjusted series (-5.8%).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Justlight | Dreamstime.com)