Transport

Romania to up capital of Constanta Port by EUR 55 mln

01 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of the National Company Administration of Maritime Ports (CNAPM) Constanţa approved, in an extraordinary meeting on March 30, the increase of the company’s share capital by a maximum of RON 281.6 million (EUR 55 million), according to a note by Franklin Templeton – the administrator of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), which owns 20% in CNAPM. 

To avoid dilution, FP should come up with a cash contribution of EUR 11 million.

CNAPM has recently reached a contract to take over the operator of Moldova’s main port (Giurgiulesti), Danube Logistics, from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The port’s free port regime was recently prolonged in Chisinau, where the opposition has opposed the sale of the strategic asset.

The 20% stake in the CNAPM Constanţa represents the second most valuable holding in the FP portfolio, with a share of about 16% of net assets, the equivalent of about RON 365 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romania to up capital of Constanta Port by EUR 55 mln

01 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of the National Company Administration of Maritime Ports (CNAPM) Constanţa approved, in an extraordinary meeting on March 30, the increase of the company’s share capital by a maximum of RON 281.6 million (EUR 55 million), according to a note by Franklin Templeton – the administrator of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), which owns 20% in CNAPM. 

To avoid dilution, FP should come up with a cash contribution of EUR 11 million.

CNAPM has recently reached a contract to take over the operator of Moldova’s main port (Giurgiulesti), Danube Logistics, from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The port’s free port regime was recently prolonged in Chisinau, where the opposition has opposed the sale of the strategic asset.

The 20% stake in the CNAPM Constanţa represents the second most valuable holding in the FP portfolio, with a share of about 16% of net assets, the equivalent of about RON 365 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2026
Macro
Romania receives 24th favorable opinion out of 25 needed to join OECD
03 April 2026
Transport
Romania awards section of SAFE-financed A8 highway to Spanish constructor
03 April 2026
Justice
Court rules to continue coup d’état trial of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu, mercenaries
03 April 2026
Healthcare
Romania’s PM envisages talks with Pfizer on EUR 600 mln pay linked to Covid-19 vaccines
03 April 2026
Energy
Romania to cut the excise duty for diesel and levy “solidarity tax” on oil companies
03 April 2026
Events
‘Marie of Romania: Artist Queen’ exhibition arrives at King Charles III House in Viscri
03 April 2026
Sports
Update: Mircea Lucescu leaves role as Romania’s national football team coach
03 April 2026
Culture
Romanian president welcomes recovery of stolen Dacian treasure, urges better protection of heritage