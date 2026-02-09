Concelex, a leading Romanian construction company, has been awarded a EUR 49.8 million contract by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power for the construction of several technical facilities and administrative offices, as part of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant Unit 1 refurbishment project, operated by Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN).

The refurbishment of Unit 1 is a cornerstone for Romania’s nuclear energy strategy. The works are scheduled to begin in Q1 2026 and will be completed by the end of 2027.

Concelex will deliver an extensive package of buildings, platforms, and infrastructure works for KHNP. The project includes operational and administrative facilities, logistics areas, an electrical transformer substation, yarding services, road works, and access control facilities.

The scope also covers fire protection water tanks with pumping stations, systems for the relocation of existing utility pipelines and cable routes, groundwater monitoring installations, and the development of internal circulation areas for personnel, equipment, and materials.

In parallel, Concelex is implementing complete utility networks, security, and surveillance systems. Together, these works ensure the safe, efficient, and uninterrupted execution of the refurbishment program while meeting the stringent operational and safety requirements of a nuclear facility, the company said.

“Being selected for this project is a strong confirmation of our capabilities in the nuclear energy sector and underscores KHNP’s confidence in our ability to deliver complex works to the highest standards of quality and safety. After two projects at the Dry Storage for Burnt Fuel facility at Cernavoda, one completed and one in progress, we are proud to continue contributing to Romania’s strategic energy infrastructure,” said Catalin Visan, Deputy CEO, Concelex.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica)