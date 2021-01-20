Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:17
Real Estate

Colliers sees uneven recovery for Romanian real estate market in 2021

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's real estate market could see a recovery in 2021, but many uncertainties remain, real estate consultancy firm Colliers concludes in a report outlining ten predictions for the local real estate market this year.

Recovery will be uneven across sectors (with tourism in the weakest position), according to Colliers.

The EUR 80 bln from the European Union "should have a much greater impact than in neighboring countries if utilized for reforms needed in the country," the company expects, without mentioning the reasons for this.

Tourism will become more local and more frequent as things return to normal, which should be positive for the real estate sector because of stronger demand for local accommodation.

Remote work will become a permanent fixture, but Colliers consultants believe (quite encouragingly for the office owners) that companies will also want to bring their employees at least three days a week at the office to foster teamwork and corporate culture. However, office tenants reign supreme in 2021, and a vacancy rate above 10% does not bode well for the office owners.

In contrast, the industrial and logistics market ended its strongest year in history for Romania, and 2021 should not be very different as recent trends continue to support the development of warehouses.

Retail continues to be under pressure, but Colliers consultants also see a silver lining.

Investment deals are expected to dip after an excellent year, from around EUR 900 million to around EUR 500-600 mln.

2021 also brings various opportunities in the land market, the firm's consultants say.

Finally, Colliers believes that the robust growth in the residential segment has reached an end. 2021 is expected to be a breather year for residential since wage growth has come to a halt in the private sector while the Government froze civil servants' wages amid fiscal consolidation.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreasmtime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:13
20 January 2021
Real Estate
JLL expects another year of strong deliveries on Romanian logistics market
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:17
Real Estate

Colliers sees uneven recovery for Romanian real estate market in 2021

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's real estate market could see a recovery in 2021, but many uncertainties remain, real estate consultancy firm Colliers concludes in a report outlining ten predictions for the local real estate market this year.

Recovery will be uneven across sectors (with tourism in the weakest position), according to Colliers.

The EUR 80 bln from the European Union "should have a much greater impact than in neighboring countries if utilized for reforms needed in the country," the company expects, without mentioning the reasons for this.

Tourism will become more local and more frequent as things return to normal, which should be positive for the real estate sector because of stronger demand for local accommodation.

Remote work will become a permanent fixture, but Colliers consultants believe (quite encouragingly for the office owners) that companies will also want to bring their employees at least three days a week at the office to foster teamwork and corporate culture. However, office tenants reign supreme in 2021, and a vacancy rate above 10% does not bode well for the office owners.

In contrast, the industrial and logistics market ended its strongest year in history for Romania, and 2021 should not be very different as recent trends continue to support the development of warehouses.

Retail continues to be under pressure, but Colliers consultants also see a silver lining.

Investment deals are expected to dip after an excellent year, from around EUR 900 million to around EUR 500-600 mln.

2021 also brings various opportunities in the land market, the firm's consultants say.

Finally, Colliers believes that the robust growth in the residential segment has reached an end. 2021 is expected to be a breather year for residential since wage growth has come to a halt in the private sector while the Government froze civil servants' wages amid fiscal consolidation.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreasmtime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:13
20 January 2021
Real Estate
JLL expects another year of strong deliveries on Romanian logistics market
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market