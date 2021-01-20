JLL expects another year of strong deliveries on Romanian logistics market

The developers of industrial and logistics spaces completed new projects with a total area of about 600,000 sqm in Romania, thus maintaining the investment plan announced at the beginning of the year, despite the COVID-19 crisis.

"Almost all the projects announced by the developers for 2020 have been delivered. Developers have not stopped or slowed down the construction plans, even if their decision involved increased security measures on construction sites. The dynamics of new developments were supported by a record demand of 670,000 sqm, up 15% from 2019," said Costin Banica, head of the industrial department of JLL Romania.

"The record set by the demand last year encouraged developers to continue investing. In 2021, the projects announced remain at a level comparable to that of 2020, respectively almost 590,000 sqm, which encourages us to say that this year will be a good one for this segment of the real estate market," added Viorel Opait, Business Development Director, JLL Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)