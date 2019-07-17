Colliers will manage Vastint’s Business Garden Bucharest project

Real estate consultancy firm Colliers International Romania will provide property management services for Business Garden Bucharest, the newest office complex developed by Vastint Romania, in Bucharest’s Orhideea area.

Located in the central-western Bucharest business district, at the junction of Calea Plevnei and Basarab overpass, also adjacent to the well-established Carrefour Orhideea Shopping Gallery, the complex includes three class A office buildings with a total leasable area of almost 43,000 sqm, with public and commercial services available on the ground floor.

“We are very glad to reach a new milestone, the delivery stage of our second project in Romania – Business Garden Bucharest. We are now welcoming our first tenants, having on our side the Colliers property management team, whom we chose to manage this project following a thorough analysis of the property management services market, a very competitive one I might say,” said Antoniu Panait, General Manager Vastint Romania.

The Colliers team will manage the relationship between landlord, suppliers and current or potential tenants, by providing integrated services from operational monitoring, financial services and ownership reporting. The company thus reaches a managed portfolio of over 400,000 sqm in Romania, of which 300,000 sqm are offices.

