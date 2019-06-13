Swedish developer Vastint working on EUR 1 bln mini-town concept in northern Bucharest

Swedish real estate developer Vastint has selected local architecture studio KXL Studio to design its mini-town in northern Bucharest, which will be developed on a 47-hectare plot.

The project will include mainly residential units, from villas to ten-storey apartment buildings, as well as office buildings, service centers and schools. The investment in this project could rise to EUR 1 billion, according to Ziarul Financiar estimates. Vastint bought the land plot in 2016 for EUR 70 million.

Vastint has two other projects in Bucharest, with an office-dominant components, namely Timpuri Noi Square and Business Garden Bucharest, in the Orhideea area.

