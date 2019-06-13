Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/13/2019 - 09:08
Real Estate
Swedish developer Vastint working on EUR 1 bln mini-town concept in northern Bucharest
13 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish real estate developer Vastint has selected local architecture studio KXL Studio to design its mini-town in northern Bucharest, which will be developed on a 47-hectare plot.

The project will include mainly residential units, from villas to ten-storey apartment buildings, as well as office buildings, service centers and schools. The investment in this project could rise to EUR 1 billion, according to Ziarul Financiar estimates. Vastint bought the land plot in 2016 for EUR 70 million.

Vastint has two other projects in Bucharest, with an office-dominant components, namely Timpuri Noi Square and Business Garden Bucharest, in the Orhideea area.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/13/2019 - 09:08
Real Estate
Swedish developer Vastint working on EUR 1 bln mini-town concept in northern Bucharest
13 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swedish real estate developer Vastint has selected local architecture studio KXL Studio to design its mini-town in northern Bucharest, which will be developed on a 47-hectare plot.

The project will include mainly residential units, from villas to ten-storey apartment buildings, as well as office buildings, service centers and schools. The investment in this project could rise to EUR 1 billion, according to Ziarul Financiar estimates. Vastint bought the land plot in 2016 for EUR 70 million.

Vastint has two other projects in Bucharest, with an office-dominant components, namely Timpuri Noi Square and Business Garden Bucharest, in the Orhideea area.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40