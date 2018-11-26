Romania’s central bank issues coins marking 1918 Union centennial

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has issued several coins to mark the 100-year anniversary of Romania’s 1918 Union. They are a gold coin, a silver coin, and a brass collector coin for numismatic purposes, along with a brass commemorative circulation coin.

The gold coin has the face value “500 Lei”, the silver coin has the face value “10 Lei”, and the brass collector coin and the brass circulation coin the face value “50 Bani”. The obverse of the coins depicts the Great Union in Alba Iulia, on 1 December 1918, in addition to other elements. On the reverse of all the coins are the portraits of Ștefan Cicio-Pop, Gheorghe Pop de Băsești, Iuliu Maniu, Vasile Goldiș and Iuliu Hossu, prominent personalities who helped accomplish the Great Union.

The mintage is of 200 gold coins, 200 silver coins, 5,000 brass collector coins with face value of 50 bani, and 1 million brass circulation coins with face value of 50 bani.

The gold coin sells for RON 7,615 (EUR 1,634), the silver coin for RON 330 (EUR 71), and the brass collector coin for RON 10 (a little over EUR 2). All prices are without VAT.

The gold, silver and brass collector coins will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi and Timişoara.

The brass commemorative circulation coins will be put into circulation through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi and Timişoara, when making cash payments to credit institutions or to the State Treasury.

(Photo: Banca Naţională a României on Twitter)

