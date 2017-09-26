Cluj-Napoca could host bioinformatics hub

Chinese company Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), one of the largest firms in the medical research area, wants to open a bioinformatics hub in South-Eastern Europe, and Cluj-Napoca is one of its main options.

BGI representatives came yesterday to the Cluj County Council to see what facilities Cluj-Napoca provides.

The Chinese company is interested in a good transport and medical infrastructure, access to medical data, and the possibility to carry out clinical tests. Local authorities suggested that the new hub be built in the Tetarom IV industrial park, which is still under construction.

Beijing Genomics Institute has almost 4,000 employees. It posted revenues of USD 250 million and a USD 57 million profit last year.

[email protected]

(photo source: Consiliul Judetean Cluj on Facebook)