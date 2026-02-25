Cluj-Napoca City Hall signs EUR 10.8 mln contract to modernize district heating network

Cluj-Napoca City Hall has signed a EUR 10.8 million contract to modernize 6.3 km of its district heating network, in a move promoted as aimed at lowering energy bills and cutting emissions. Mayor Emil Boc announced the investment on Tuesday, February 24, saying the project marks another step toward a more efficient and sustainable heating system.

The contract, worth RON 55.4 million, covers both the design and execution of modernization works for distribution and transport pipelines. The works are set to last 18 months from the issuance of the start order, and the upgraded infrastructure will serve exclusively residential consumers.

The tender for the project was won by the consortium AVRIL SRL - ECO THERM SERVICES SRL - MECATRON SRL.

According to the mayor, around 60% of the investment is financed through European funds, helping reduce the financial burden on the local budget.

The financing contract was signed on January 28, 2025, with the Ministry of Energy under Key Program 5 – High-Efficiency Cogeneration and Modernization of District Heating Networks, funded through the Modernisation Fund. The total value of the project amounts to RON 82.4 million, including VAT.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com