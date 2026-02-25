Administration

Cluj-Napoca City Hall signs EUR 10.8 mln contract to modernize district heating network

25 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca City Hall has signed a EUR 10.8 million contract to modernize 6.3 km of its district heating network, in a move promoted as aimed at lowering energy bills and cutting emissions. Mayor Emil Boc announced the investment on Tuesday, February 24, saying the project marks another step toward a more efficient and sustainable heating system.

The contract, worth RON 55.4 million, covers both the design and execution of modernization works for distribution and transport pipelines. The works are set to last 18 months from the issuance of the start order, and the upgraded infrastructure will serve exclusively residential consumers.

The tender for the project was won by the consortium AVRIL SRL - ECO THERM SERVICES SRL - MECATRON SRL.

According to the mayor, around 60% of the investment is financed through European funds, helping reduce the financial burden on the local budget.

The financing contract was signed on January 28, 2025, with the Ministry of Energy under Key Program 5 – High-Efficiency Cogeneration and Modernization of District Heating Networks, funded through the Modernisation Fund. The total value of the project amounts to RON 82.4 million, including VAT.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Ionas Salagean/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Administration

Cluj-Napoca City Hall signs EUR 10.8 mln contract to modernize district heating network

25 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca City Hall has signed a EUR 10.8 million contract to modernize 6.3 km of its district heating network, in a move promoted as aimed at lowering energy bills and cutting emissions. Mayor Emil Boc announced the investment on Tuesday, February 24, saying the project marks another step toward a more efficient and sustainable heating system.

The contract, worth RON 55.4 million, covers both the design and execution of modernization works for distribution and transport pipelines. The works are set to last 18 months from the issuance of the start order, and the upgraded infrastructure will serve exclusively residential consumers.

The tender for the project was won by the consortium AVRIL SRL - ECO THERM SERVICES SRL - MECATRON SRL.

According to the mayor, around 60% of the investment is financed through European funds, helping reduce the financial burden on the local budget.

The financing contract was signed on January 28, 2025, with the Ministry of Energy under Key Program 5 – High-Efficiency Cogeneration and Modernization of District Heating Networks, funded through the Modernisation Fund. The total value of the project amounts to RON 82.4 million, including VAT.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Ionas Salagean/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 February 2026
Travel
Chasing blossoms: Flower destinations and festivals to visit in Romania
25 February 2026
Administration
Rehabilitation of Bucharest’s Unirii Platform could be completed this year, district mayor says
25 February 2026
Travel
European Entry/Exit System to be operational at all Romanian border crossing points
25 February 2026
Transport
Romania to suspend driving licenses for unpaid traffic fines
25 February 2026
Culture
80 years later, 14,000 donors, one theater: Interview with Grivița 53 founder Chris Simion-Mercurian
25 February 2026
Politics
Leader of Hungarian party in Romania backs Viktor Orban ahead of April vote
25 February 2026
Macro
Romanian government approves public administration reform, economic stimulus package
25 February 2026
Energy
Lukoil seeks to put its Romanian Black Sea perimeter Trident under force majeure protection