City Grill opens EUR 550,000 café-bistro inside Constanța Casino

City Grill Group has opened a new café-bistro inside the restored Constanța Casino following a EUR 550,000 investment. The venue opened ahead of the 2026 summer season, one year after the landmark Art Nouveau building reopened to the public after a major restoration project.

Located on the Black Sea promenade, the new City Grill Cazino Bistro operates on the ground floor and basement of the historic building and includes a 324 sqm terrace overlooking the sea. The venue has a total capacity of 350 guests, including 200 seats outdoors and 150 indoors.

The Constanța Casino, one of Romania’s best-known seaside landmarks, reopened in May 2025 after more than a decade of closure and a restoration project valued at over EUR 40 million.

According to the company, the café’s soft opening took place just before the May 1 holiday weekend, when more than 5,000 people visited the Casino.

“The Casino is a building you visit, but also one you wish to stay longer in,” said Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Group.

The investment is part of a broader EUR 6.5 million development program announced by City Grill Group for 2026, targeting hospitality projects in culturally significant locations. The group is also developing the Cerbul Carpatin restaurant in Brașov and renovating the Gambrinus and Monte Carlo venues in Cișmigiu Park.

City Grill Group operates several well-known hospitality brands and heritage venues in Romania, including Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, and Hanu’ Berarilor. The company said it ended 2025 with consolidated revenues of EUR 90 million and is targeting EUR 100 million in 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)