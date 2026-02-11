City Grill Group wins tender to operate café-bistro at Constanța Casino

City Grill Group has been selected as the winner of the public tender organized by Patrimoniu Constanța Litoral to operate a café-bistro inside the iconic Constanța Casino at the Romanian seaside. The decision follows the second bidding session, after the first procedure was canceled due to a single applicant.

The future café-bistro will operate in a 550 sqm indoor space located on the ground floor and basement of the building, complemented by a 324 sqm seaside terrace overlooking the Black Sea. According to the tender specifications, the venue will serve soft and alcoholic drinks, coffee, and cold dishes or food items that do not require thermal cooking.

Details regarding the design concept and the timeline for completing the works will be announced in the coming weeks, once contractual procedures are finalized.

“Historic buildings are part of City Grill’s DNA; that’s where we feel most at home, because they demand respect and rigor, not improvisation. We have proven this in locations such as Caru’ cu Bere and Hanu’ lui Manuc, and now we are delighted to arrive on the seaside at a landmark venue, the Constanța Casino, a splendid building with an exceptional history,” said City Grill Group CEO Daniel Mischie.

Since its official reopening on May 21, 2025, the Constanța Casino has welcomed more than 220,000 visitors, positioning itself as a major cultural landmark on Romania’s Black Sea coast.

