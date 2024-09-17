Western Romania: Citizenit Association unveils 10 new murals about AI in Arad

Ten new murals about the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence (AI) have been completed in the Romanian city of Arad as part of the project 'Urban Stories on Gable Walls.'

The main theme of the artworks is 'Humans vs AI,' proposing a debate on the role of artificial intelligence in contemporary society. Artists were invited to reflect on various perspectives of this controversial topic for humanity through their works.

Citizenit said it chose the theme because it is a sensitive, timely topic that offers unlimited possibilities for exploring the relationship between humanity and artificial intelligence. From creativity, identity, power, ethics, and societal impact, this theme invites artists and the public to engage in a critical dialogue about people's shared future.

“Street art, with its ability to provoke emotions and generate critical thinking, is the perfect medium to bring this discussion to life, transforming walls and the urban landscape into zones of reflection, inspiration, and, why not, debate. AI is not just a tool but a transformative force reshaping how we perceive ourselves and how our societies function and evolve,” said Mihnea-Rareș Hanțiu, vice-president of Citizenit.

The artists participating this year in Arad include IRLO, Ocu, Recis, Homeboy, ThisLuxEasy, and Fum Armada.

Murals by Ocu and Recis can be found in the heart of the city – on Gheorghe Lazăr Street (numbers 8 and 17). Two other murals are collective works created by 11 young people from Arad on the Mureș Riverbank (in the area of the Decebal Bridge, right at the end of Gheorghe Lazăr Street), during a mural art workshop with IRLO held in August. Three new works by IRLO can be seen at the UTA Sports Base, along with a dual mural by Homeboy and This Lux Easy, and two murals by Fum Armada.

The murals were inaugurated with a three-day event program celebrating the intersection of street art, graffiti culture, hip-hop, and electronic music, along with discussions with the artists and outdoor film screenings.

Citizenit has been creating murals in Arad since 2016, collaborating with both national and international artists, including Mr. Cenz, Dale Grimshaw, The Orion, Radu Pandele, Pisica Pătrată, Wanda Hutira, and Dan Perjovschi. The murals can be seen in various locations throughout the city, from the Arta Summer Cinema Garden (Radu Pandele), to 13 Praporgescu Quay (Wanda Hutira), at 3 Vincențiu Babeș Street (Recis), in Mihai Viteazul Square, along the Mureș River, in the Constructorul Sports Base area, and on Calea Aurel Vlaicu (Astra factory).

Since 2021, the association has also organized an annual mural art workshop for young people, led by some of Romania's most prominent street artists. This year marked the 4th edition of the workshop. The participants in the mural art workshop with IRLO were: Thora Lauko, Alessia Zoldi, Mia Radu, Robert Badea, Denisa Bar, Cătălin Rus, Maya Baranyai, Daria Hanțiu, Maia Glăvan, Miruna Nagy-Hera, and Alin Demsorean.

(Photo source: Citizenit)