SISAF: Sibiu’s Street Art Tour now totals 120 murals

The 10th-anniversary edition of the Sibiu International Street Art Festival (SISAF) ended recently, adding 3 new large-scale murals and 7 art installations to the city's Street Art Tour. The open-air gallery now totals 120 murals and 13,800 square meters of color.

This year's edition featured 3 impressive murals totaling 600 sqm.

The half-French, half-Maltese artist Tim Marsh returned to SISAF after participating in 2022 and 2020. His famous work on Calea Cisnădiei with a representation of an astronaut and the beautified wall of the Hippo Base were completed this year with a new creation at the Technical College of Energy.

Atoma, an artist of Romanian origin and a graduate of the National University of Arts in Bucharest, once again impressed the people of Sibiu with her atypical characters, continuing the tradition of the 2019-2021 editions when she proposed unexpected associations between characters and various elements of everyday life. The new mural can be found on an apartment building on Vasile Milea boulevard.

Cristian Scutaru, a well-known Romanian artist in the world of street art, brought new weighty themes and symbols for viewers to decipher with his latest mural at the Ioan Slavici School, just as he did in the 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023 editions.

In parallel, the Racolaj group created 7 art installations, which can still be admired in Huet Square, the festival organizers said.

(Photo source: the organizers)