Politics

Newly elected mayor Ciprian Ciucu takes over Liberal Party's leadership in Bucharest

19 December 2025

Bucharest's newly elected general mayor Ciprian Ciucu (Liberal, PNL), a close collaborator of prime minister Ilie Bolojan, was elected by the party's leading body to supervise the activity of PNL in Bucharest, as well as the seven Liberal members of the Bucharest City Council – a move seen as consolidating the prime minister's position in the party.

Ciucu thus replaces Hubert Thuma, an influential and prominent member of the Liberal party seen as leading the faction that opposes prime minister Bolojan. 

After the party decided to give Ciucu power over Bucharest Liberal organisation, Thuma, who is also the vice-president of the party at the national level, will only supervise the PNL Ilfov organisation, according to sources familiar with the matter consulted by Hotnews.ro.

Thuma was sentenced in 2014 to six months in prison with a suspended sentence for corruption, but was rehabilitated. 

During the electoral campaign for Bucharest mayoral elections, Ciprian Ciucu told Digi24, speaking about Thuma, that  "I don't think we have a collaboration now, to say the least."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)

