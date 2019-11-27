Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/27/2019 - 12:25
Events
Designer Christmas trees auctioned at charity event in Bucharest this December
27 November 2019
The 19th edition of the Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun), an annual fundraising auction organized by Save the Children Romania, will be held at Stejarii Country Club in Bucharest on December 12.

This year’s edition of the charity event is aimed at raising funds for the school education of 5,000 children, beneficiaries of the “Schools after School” program.

The Christmas trees to be sold at the charity auction are created by local designers. For the first time in the history of the festival, the trees can be admired on the Lavacow.com online art auction platform, according to a press release.

So far, in the 19 years dedicated exclusively to helping children get the school education they need, Save the Children Romania managed to bring almost 40,000 children back to school, managing to raise total funds worth over EUR 5.3 million with the help of companies.

Further details about the event are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Salvati Copiii Romania)

40