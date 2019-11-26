Ro Insider
Events
Charity Christmas Bazaar in Bucharest raises funds for local charities
26 November 2019
The IWA (International Women’s Association of Bucharest) Charity Christmas Bazaar takes place this year on December 8, between 10:00 and 16:00, at Willbrook Platinum Business and Convention Center.

The bazaar, which supports a range of local charities, will gather embassies and international community groups from more than 50 countries.

Visitors will be able to buy traditional products and national delicacies from around the globe and enjoy a fun-filled day of entertainment.

Funds raised at the event are given as grants through the IWA Charity Committee. Each year, IWA supports a wide range of vulnerable people in Bucharest, including children, abused women, the elderly, the homeless, the disabled, those needing medical care and others.

“In 2019, IWA awarded RON 310,896 (EUR 65,451) to 16 different non-governmental organisations. The causes that we supported included funding for furniture and equipment for children’s and maternal centers, medical equipment for hospitals, equipment for centers for people with disabilities, shelves for the biggest food bank in the country and supporting girls from a gymnastics team,” Delia Sfetcu, the IWA Charity Committee Chair, said.

(Photo: IWA: International Women's Association of Bucharest Facebook Page)

[email protected]

40