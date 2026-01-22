People

Head of Romania’s Competition Council takes over as chair of EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators board

22 January 2026

Bogdan Chirițoiu, the head of Romania’s competition authority, has been elected chair of the administrative board of the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).

Chirițoiu, who has led the Competition Council since 2009, has held posts as state councilor and as a university lecturer. He holds a PhD in Economics.

At the same time, Tomasz Dąbrowski was elected vice-chair of ACER. Dąbrowski is Head of Legal Services at Zarządca Rozliczeń S.A., the state agency responsible for the disbursement of payments under the state aid schemes for the power sector in Poland. He previously served in Poland’s Ministry of Energy.

An immediate task is recruiting the new ACER director in 2026.

The term of office of the ACER administrative board Chair and Vice-Chair is two years, renewable once, effective from January 22, 2026.

The Administrative Board is ACER’s governing body. It appoints its main bodies, including the director, adopts the annual work program and its multi-annual program. It also plays a central role in establishing the agency’s budget.

ACER was established in March 2011 to foster cooperation among the EU’s national regulatory authorities in the energy sector and help ensure that a single European market for electricity, and similarly natural gas​, functions well. 

(Photo: Consiliul Concurentei on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

