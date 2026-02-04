Transport

Chinese brands' share on Romania's car market surges nearly tenfold y/y to 9.5% in January

04 February 2026

Chinese automakers have come to represent almost one in ten cars delivered on the Romanian market in January 2026, up from under 1% market share one year earlier, according to Ziarul Financiar, citing official new car registration data. Chinese producers reached a 5.4% market share in November, over 6% in December, and in January 2026, almost 9.5% of new car registrations. 

In just one year, Chinese brands have thus multiplied their presence on the local market almost tenfold.

BYD leads the charge with 312 units registered in January, up from just one car a year ago and entering the top 10.

Chery, absent last year, debuted with 212 units in 15th place.

"BYD woke up the market, honestly. Until we arrived, it was like everyone was sleeping," said Andrei Duică, BYD deputy country manager for Romania and Bulgaria, in an interview with Ziarul Financiar.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bennnn/Dreamstime.com)

