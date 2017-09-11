What changes does Romania’s budget amendment bring?

Romania’s planned budget amendment will be a positive one, finance minister Ionut Misa said on Friday, September 8.

The Interior Ministry, Health Ministry, Labor Ministry, Finance Ministry, Justice Ministry and Romania’s Intelligence Service (SRI) will receive extra funds, mainly to cover wage increases.

The Transport Ministry and the Development Ministry, however, will see significant fund cuts as many investment projects have been delayed.

The Finance Ministry will get over RON 4 billion (EUR 881.6 million) for pre-financing from the state budget in case European funds are temporarily unavailable. The Agriculture Ministry gets an additional RON 1.5 billion (EUR 326.4 million). The Interior Ministry will get extra funds of RON 1.16 billion (EUR 252.6 million) for the maintenance of the purchased aircraft, intervention equipment and wage and pension rights.

The Health Ministry will receive RON 207 million (EUR 45 million) for wages. SRI gets RON 298.9 million for salaries and pensions, plus major acquisition programs.

The Transport Ministry will lose RON 6.29 billion (EUR 1.36 billion) whereas the Development Ministry loses RON 1.92 billion (EUR 280.5 million).

