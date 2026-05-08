Two central Bucharest streets set to undergo modernization

Two of the most important streets in Bucharest, the Ion Mihalache Boulevard and Calea Griviței, will undergo modernization work in the following period, according to an announcement made by Bucharest City Hall on Thursday, May 7.

The streets in question are poorly maintained, difficult to travel on, with illegally parked cars and destroyed green spaces.

“We will transform them into boulevards with modern infrastructure, integrated bike lanes, safe sidewalks for pedestrians, and plenty of greenery,” the authorities said.

Documentation is almost ready, and the necessary approvals are in place for works to begin on the Ion Mihalache Boulevard, which has a length of 3.5 km. Documentation is still underway for Calea Griviței, with a length of 3.9 km.

Both streets are part of the Bucharest City Hall’s program to modernize the road infrastructure. Roughly RON 15.8 million (EUR 3 million) has been allocated for several projects in the program.

Rehabilitation work will be carried out starting this year on the Cooperative Road as part of the city-wide modernization program. Nicolae Mavrogheni, located in a historic area of Bucharest, will be pedestrianized, with car access only for residents. Similarly, Calea 13 Septembrie will be redesigned and integrated into the “City-Park” concept, with pedestrian and road traffic completely reorganized.

Meanwhile, feasibility studies will be prepared for Avionului Street, Nisipoasa Road, Costești Street, Cristești Street, Lonea Street, and Jandarmeriei Street.

Earlier this week, the Bucharest City Council adopted a new budget worth RON 8.49 billion, of which RON 2.1 billion will go to investments. Roughly RON 4 billion is allocated to operating expenses, and RON 2.5 billion will subsidize heating and public transport.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti on Facebook)