Romanian CEC Bank pays 8.25% for one-month deposit to Romgaz

Romanian state-owned CEC Bank will pay an interest of 8.25% for the RON 86 mln (EUR 17 mln) one-month deposits placed by state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG).

Thus, the company’s deposits with CEC Bank reach a value of over RON 1.2 bln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Other deposits pay interest rates of 5.95% and 7.75%.

This year, SNG shares rose by 13%, while the blue-chips index BET decreased by 6.75%. The company has a market capitalisation of RON 16.8 bln.

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)