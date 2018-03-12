Romanian bookstore, nominated at London Book Fair’s 2018 Excellence Awards

Romanian bookstore chain Cărturești has been shortlisted for the Bookstore of the Year Award at the 2018 Excellence Awards of the London Book Fair.

Cărturești is competing in the category with the bookstore Timbooktoo in Gambia and The Uppsala English Bookshop in Sweden.

The awards, which are held in partnership with the UK Publishers Association (PA), celebrate excellence in seventeen categories, including international publishing, book-selling, academic and scholarly publishing, children’s publishing, literary translation and digital innovation. The full list of nominees can be checked here. The winners will be announced on April 10, at a ceremony in London.

The Cărturești chain, controlled by Nicoleta Dumitru and Şerban Radu, has more than 20 bookstores across the country, each with its unique architectural and design concept. Their first venue in the capital was Cărturești Verona, in a historical villa close to Romana Square. In 2015 the chain opened in Bucharest’s Old Town the Cărturești Carusel bookstore, in a renovated historical building. Since its opening, the bookstore has been described as one of the most beautiful in the country and included on lists of sights worth seeing in the Romanian capital. At the end of last year, it reopened the Anthony Frost English bookshop under the Cărturești & Friends name.

(Photo: Cărturești Carusel Facebook Page)

[email protected]