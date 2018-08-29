Carrefour increases stake in Romanian delivery platform

French retailer Carrefour has increased its stake in local delivery platform Bringo, through which users can order products and have them delivered from various local stores.

Carrefour took over the platform last year and recently increased its stake from 51% to 70%. The retailer bought a 19% stake from local firm Ascend Netsolution for EUR 200,000, valuing the whole platform at about EUR 1 million, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

Bringo had revenues of some EUR 212,000 and losses of EUR 788,000 in 2017.

[email protected]

(photo source: Bringo on Facebook)