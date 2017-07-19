Carrefour buys Romanian online food product ordering platform

French retailer Carrefour has taken over the Romanian platform Bringo, an IT application through which customers can order the products of various stores and receive them directly at home without going to the shopping center, reports local Profit.ro.

This is an important move considering that local retailers have been trying to enter the online segment in the recent years.

The platform was launched last fall by Beta Software Management and Ascend Netsolutions. Beta Software Management, which has a stake of 21%, has created the software.

Ascend Netsolutions, which has a stake of 49%, has also created the Star Taxi app for online taxi orders and Oliviera, for online orders from various restaurants in Bucharest.

Right after launch, the Bringo app went into Apple Store and Google Play and is now offering products from stores such as Carrefour, Metro, Selgros, Farmacia Dona, Bucuria, Brot Manufactur.

(photo source: Bringo on Facebook)