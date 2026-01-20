Car repair shops and insurers get fines for anti-competition agreements in Romania

Romania’s competition authority Consiliul Concurentei set fines in combined amount of nearly EUR 3 million for 25 car repair shop partners of Auto Italia Impex and two insurers (Gothaer, meanwhile taken over by Allianz-Tiriac Unit Asigurari) and Uniqa, for colluding in order to fix and/or standardize labor rates, spare parts prices, and other commercial conditions.

The investigation was triggered following a leniency application filed by one of the companies, which received immunity from fines for cooperating with the competition authority under the leniency program.

Auto Italia was established in 1993 and is the sole authorized importer of the brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo in Romania.

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)