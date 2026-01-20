Legal

Car repair shops and insurers get fines for anti-competition agreements in Romania

20 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s competition authority Consiliul Concurentei set fines in combined amount of nearly EUR 3 million for 25 car repair shop partners of Auto Italia Impex and two insurers (Gothaer, meanwhile taken over by Allianz-Tiriac Unit Asigurari) and Uniqa, for colluding in order to fix and/or standardize labor rates, spare parts prices, and other commercial conditions.

The investigation was triggered following a leniency application filed by one of the companies, which received immunity from fines for cooperating with the competition authority under the leniency program.

Auto Italia was established in 1993 and is the sole authorized importer of the brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Legal

Car repair shops and insurers get fines for anti-competition agreements in Romania

20 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s competition authority Consiliul Concurentei set fines in combined amount of nearly EUR 3 million for 25 car repair shop partners of Auto Italia Impex and two insurers (Gothaer, meanwhile taken over by Allianz-Tiriac Unit Asigurari) and Uniqa, for colluding in order to fix and/or standardize labor rates, spare parts prices, and other commercial conditions.

The investigation was triggered following a leniency application filed by one of the companies, which received immunity from fines for cooperating with the competition authority under the leniency program.

Auto Italia was established in 1993 and is the sole authorized importer of the brands Fiat and Alfa Romeo in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 January 2026
Defense
US anti-drone system MEROPS to be set up in Romania soon, army chief says
21 January 2026
Macro
Romania ranked 53rd most influential country in the Global Soft Power Index 2026
21 January 2026
CSR
Romanian Adrian Șovea takes on 420 km charity run to support children with disabilities
21 January 2026
Justice
Poll shows weak public trust in Romania’s judiciary system
21 January 2026
Politics
Moldova's ForMin argues for reunification with Romania if Russia "gets too close to our border"
21 January 2026
Politics
Romania assesses Board of Peace membership's compatibility with its existing commitments
21 January 2026
Sports
Simona Halep returns to Cluj-Napoca as honorary ambassador of Transylvania Open
20 January 2026
Agriculture
Romanian farmers join protest in Strasbourg against EU-Mercosur deal