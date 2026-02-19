Business

Business organizations advocate for Romania’s early participation in Capital Markets Union deepening

19 February 2026

Being part of the first wave of the deepening of the EU’s Capital Markets Union (CMU) represents a major strategic opportunity for the Romanian economy, three local business organizations have said.

Romanian Business Leaders (RBL), angel investor network TechAngels, and ROPEA (Romanian Private Investment Association) have argued in favor of a coordinated public position on the country’s participation in this first phase, and of closer dialogue between the authorities and the investment sector on the topic.

The deepening of the Capital Markets Union aims to better integrate the financial markets of member states, reduce national fragmentation, and facilitate the movement of capital across borders, the three organizations explained. The aim is to mobilize private European savings towards investment, especially in innovation, digitalization, green transition, and strategic infrastructure in order to consolidate EU competitiveness. 

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, recently spoke of the option of moving forward with a smaller group of countries, if it is not possible to advance quickly with all 27 EU countries at the same time, as reported by Reuters and Euractiv.

For Romania, being part of the first wave would mean faster access to financial instruments and cross-border investment mechanisms; deeper integration into the European capital ecosystem; increased attractiveness to institutional investors and international funds; and strengthening the country’s position as a destination for growth capital and innovation, the three organizations said. At the same time, Romanian startups can benefit from broader access to European capital, expanded networks of co-investors, and more solid financing and exit options.

"The Capital Markets Union is a true opportunity for Romanian companies that want to scale in Europe. If a group of states decides to advance faster, Romania must be part of that core. Participating in the first wave means not only access to capital, but also the chance to contribute to defining the rules of the game," Marius Istrate, president of the TechAngels Board, explained.

"The modernization of the Romanian economy depends on the speed with which we integrate into European financial flows. By joining this first wave of the Capital Markets Union, Romania chooses to be part of the decision-making core of the EU. It is a strategic step to ensure a competitive, transparent business environment, directly connected to the continent's capital resources," Sergiu Negut, president of RBL, said.

TechAngels, Romanian Business Leaders, and ROPEA also said they are willing to contribute with practical expertise "to defining a strategic position that maximizes the benefits of this initiative for the Romanian economy."

(Photo: Ruletkka/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

