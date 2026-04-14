Events

Upcoming Ștefan Câlția exhibition in Sibiu highlights artist's recurring themes

14 April 2026

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Transilvania | Extravaganza, an exhibition of works by Romanian painter Ștefan Câlția (pictured) set to open as part of this year’s International Theater Festival in Sibiu (FITS), will gather approximately 80 works representative of various stages in the artist’s practice, the organizers have said.

The show, curated by Liviana Dan, covers recurrent themes in the artist’s work, such as nature, the rural world, theater, and the spiritual dimension. The title of the show references “ Ștefan Câlția’s intense connection to Transylvania and the poetic universe of his work, where characters, animals, and landscapes become witnesses of a strong connection between man and nature.”

“I would like every person who comes to the exhibition to leave with their thoughts rearranged, with the feeling that something has unsettled them and made them feel intensely alive. You go, you look, and you sense that your thoughts, your joys, your tensions and dramas are alive, and that, in a way, you would want to put them in order. Then, because it will be quite a large exhibition, I would also hope it sparks an appetite for work on one’s life and profession. To leave feeling that you must do something,” the artist said.

The exhibition can be visited between June 19 and August 16 inside the former pedagogical school of the Ursuline Convent in Sibiu.

The Ursuline Complex, made up of the convent and the Ursuline Order’s former school, was erected in 1474 and turned into an educational and spiritual center in the 18th century. Today, its indoor venues are used for various cultural events.

For the exhibition, the Ambulance for Monuments will safeguard a significant part of the edifice and install an anniversary exhibition in the attic of the central building, highlighting ten years of the project. The Ambulance for Monuments was launched in 2016 to rescue heritage-listed buildings in Romania through a large network of active heritage organizations. The proceeds from the ticket sales will support the activity of the Ambulance for Monuments

(Photo: Diana Iabrașu, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Events

Upcoming Ștefan Câlția exhibition in Sibiu highlights artist's recurring themes

14 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transilvania | Extravaganza, an exhibition of works by Romanian painter Ștefan Câlția (pictured) set to open as part of this year’s International Theater Festival in Sibiu (FITS), will gather approximately 80 works representative of various stages in the artist’s practice, the organizers have said.

The show, curated by Liviana Dan, covers recurrent themes in the artist’s work, such as nature, the rural world, theater, and the spiritual dimension. The title of the show references “ Ștefan Câlția’s intense connection to Transylvania and the poetic universe of his work, where characters, animals, and landscapes become witnesses of a strong connection between man and nature.”

“I would like every person who comes to the exhibition to leave with their thoughts rearranged, with the feeling that something has unsettled them and made them feel intensely alive. You go, you look, and you sense that your thoughts, your joys, your tensions and dramas are alive, and that, in a way, you would want to put them in order. Then, because it will be quite a large exhibition, I would also hope it sparks an appetite for work on one’s life and profession. To leave feeling that you must do something,” the artist said.

The exhibition can be visited between June 19 and August 16 inside the former pedagogical school of the Ursuline Convent in Sibiu.

The Ursuline Complex, made up of the convent and the Ursuline Order’s former school, was erected in 1474 and turned into an educational and spiritual center in the 18th century. Today, its indoor venues are used for various cultural events.

For the exhibition, the Ambulance for Monuments will safeguard a significant part of the edifice and install an anniversary exhibition in the attic of the central building, highlighting ten years of the project. The Ambulance for Monuments was launched in 2016 to rescue heritage-listed buildings in Romania through a large network of active heritage organizations. The proceeds from the ticket sales will support the activity of the Ambulance for Monuments

(Photo: Diana Iabrașu, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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