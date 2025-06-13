Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision

Călin Georgescu, the far-right, Russia-friendly politician who surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year’s presidential elections, will remain under judicial supervision after the District 1 Court in Bucharest rejected his appeal against the prosecutors’ decision to extend the preventive measure, Agerpres reported.

The ruling, issued Friday, June 13, confirms the extension ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice earlier this month. The court deemed Georgescu’s complaint “unfounded” and declared the decision final.

Călin Georgescu was present in court on Thursday, where he spoke publicly about his case for the first time since criminal proceedings began. In a brief but pointed statement, he described the case as a “blatant political harassment” and claimed he was facing an abuse of power.

“Justice must be done in the courtroom, not on television. Freedom of expression defines a true democracy. If it is attacked, we descend into dictatorship,” he said, emphasizing that “truth itself is the only authority.”

Călin Georgescu is under criminal investigation for several offenses, the most serious being attempted incitement to acts against constitutional order. Prosecutors accuse him of planning to destabilize Romania through the support of mercenary forces allegedly led by Horațiu Potra, following the annulment of the first round of the presidential elections by the Constitutional Court in December 2024.

The case against Georgescu escalated on May 27, when the General Prosecutor’s Office expanded its investigation following comments he made during a television appearance, in which he quoted former fascist leader Corneliu Zelea Codreanu. On June 6, the former presidential candidate was summoned by prosecutors and informed that his judicial supervision would be extended.

He has been under this restrictive measure since February 26. Conditions include a ban on leaving the country without court approval and a prohibition on sharing content on social media that promotes fascist, antisemitic, racist, or xenophobic ideologies, including any related to the Legionary Movement.

Last month, Georgescu announced that he is stepping away from active political life to focus on his family, which he says needs "peace and especially health" after a tumultuous period.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)