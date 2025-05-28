Prosecutors extend probe on fascist rhetoric of Romanian isolationist politician Călin Georgescu

The General Prosecutor's Office announced on May 27 the extension of the criminal prosecution against Călin Georgescu for the crime of publicly promoting the cult of persons guilty of committing crimes of genocide against humanity and war crimes, as well as the act of publicly promoting fascist, legionary, racist or xenophobic ideas, concepts or doctrines, according to G4media.ro.

Georgescu announced on May 26 that he is stepping away from active political life to focus on his family, which he says needs "peace and especially health" after a tumultuous period. He entered Romanian politics with no announcement through an intense TikTok campaign ahead of the November/December 2024 presidential elections, supposedly backed by irregular activity on social media networks that prompted the annulment of the presidential ballot.

"During a television show on May 16, 2025, between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, at a prime time, the person mentioned above promoted fascist and legionary ideas, concepts or doctrines propagated by Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, the leader of the Legionary Movement, and by Marshal Ion Antonescu, convicted of war crimes by decision no. 17 of May 17, 1946 pronounced by the People's Tribunal, by imitating their behavior and dialogue," according to the General Prosecutor's Office.

Georgescu is already under investigation for stronger accusations, however – and the outcome was not yet announced publicly.

Romanian prosecutors have announced six charges against Călin Georgescu, who was picked up by police while in traffic on the morning of February 26 and taken for questioning to the Prosecutor General's Office (PICCJ). All six charges relate to the financing of his presidential campaign and his collaboration with, or support from, extremist illegal organisations that have been tolerated and have flourished in the 35 years since the fall of communism. Lines of investigation include suspected connections between Georgescu's bodyguard, Horatiu Potra, and Russia's paramilitary Wagner Group.

Besides his conspiracist rhetoric, Georgescu has repeatedly praised the Iron Guard - a religious fascist movement and political party founded in 1927 by Corneliu Zelea Codreanu as the Legion of the Archangel Michael - and Ion Antonescu, who was responsible for facilitating the Holocaust in Romania.

Georgescu unexpectedly won the first round of the annulled presidential elections in November 2024, following intense online activity allegedly instigated by Russian entities. There are also questions about his campaign financing, given that he claimed he spent nothing on his campaign.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)