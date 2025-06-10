Association founded by Romanian far-right former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu dissolved

The "Pământul Strămoșesc" Association, founded by former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu and several others, announced on Friday, June 6, that it will dissolve.

The association, named after a Legionary magazine that circulated during the interwar period, was established in 2021 by Călin Georgescu, along with a former AUR parliamentary candidate and former officer of the army's secret service, Bogdan Vacusta, as revealed in an official document received by Digi24 from the Ministry of Justice.

Among the association’s objectives are several concepts, including “the dissemination of knowledge related to the distributist theory and practice” or “the dissemination of knowledge related to alternative socio-economic models (peer to peer, open source, blockchain).” Ostensibly, the Pământul Strămoșesc Association claimed to promote “small producers” and “national identity.” In reality, the organization simply promoted Călin Georgescu.

The announcement regarding the dissolution was made on the association’s official Facebook page.

“Today, as we lay down with peace the decision to dissolve, we are not extinguishing a flame, but entrusting it to you. The association is closing as an administrative and legal form, but its spirit remains alive in those who understood and felt it,” the message reads.

The association also mentioned that the spirit behind it "may sprout under other names, perhaps in other places” to protect Romania’s “national soul.”

In February, the association's headquarters was searched by prosecutors in connection to the case against Călin Georgescu. The politician, who retired from public life in May, is being investigated for six offenses, the most serious of which is incitement to actions against the constitutional order.

Aside from Georgescu, two other founders reportedly have direct ties to Russia or far-right movements.

Bogdan Vacusta worked at the General Directorate of Defense Intelligence between 2002 and 2015, and was the association's “development director.” Currently, his name appears on several articles about cryptocurrencies. He also reportedly participated in several conferences in the Russian Federation over the years.

Another founder of the association, Ovidiu Hurduzeu, praised Călin Georgescu in 2019 for being a defender of “distributist economic doctrine,” which he tied to the interwar-era far-right legionaries. According to press reports, he is portrayed positively by Sputnik, the main propaganda outlet of the Russian Federation in Romania. Hurduzeu also expressed concern for Putin’s fate during the protests following the arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

