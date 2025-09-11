President says not much clarity on Romania's cancelled presidential elections yet

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said he does not yet have “a clear picture” of the events that led to the cancellation of last November’s presidential elections, but confirmed ongoing investigations and pointed to Russia’s role in hybrid warfare across Europe, Digi24 reported.

Speaking in an interview with public broadcaster TVR 1, Dan said he would inform the public once investigations provide sufficient clarity.

“At this moment, I cannot say that I have a clear picture of what happened in November. There are, of course, some investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office. More time is needed. Within a reasonable period of time from now, I will go public, as I promised, so that we can create a picture of the November event included in the general perspective of Russia’s hybrid war in Europe,” he stated.

The president linked the incident to alleged Russian interference in Romania’s electoral process.

“In the time that has passed since then, it seems to me that not only in Romania, but at a European level, the fact that there is a hybrid war carried out by Russia, which means cyber attacks on the one hand, and massive disinformation campaigns on the other, is becoming more and more known and more and more obvious,” Dan said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)