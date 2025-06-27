Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu officially indicted after quoting fascist leader on television

Prosecutors with Romania's General Prosecutor's Office have formally changed the legal status of former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu from suspect to defendant, judicial sources told Agerpres on Friday, June 27. The decision comes after Georgescu quoted Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, the leader of the fascist Legionary Movement, during a television appearance.

According to the same sources, Georgescu declined to give a statement during his appearance at the prosecutor's office.

In comments made to the press outside the building, he delivered a politically charged message, calling the current regime "colonial" and expressing confidence that it would collapse.

"The lie will burn itself out (...). I have faith in the Romanian people - I see them, I feel them, I feel all of you. (...) This colonial regime, both in Romania and in many other countries, especially in Europe, will collapse on its own. It's like in the old days, when the fight was against a colonial or neocolonial regime, and when neoliberal structures had essentially taken over people's lives," the former politician said.

"I remain convinced and steadfast in my belief that America and President Trump - he is a great leader - know what needs to be done and will soon help bring down the neocolonial regimes," he added.

Călin Georgescu had previously been summoned to the Prosecutor's Office on May 27, when he was informed that the criminal investigation against him had been expanded in light of his public use of a quote from Corneliu Zelea Codreanu.

He has been under judicial supervision since February 26, being under criminal investigation for several offenses, the most serious being attempted incitement to acts against constitutional order. Prosecutors accuse him of planning to destabilize Romania through the support of mercenary forces allegedly led by Horațiu Potra, following the annulment of the first round of the presidential elections by the Constitutional Court in December 2024.

The far-right, Russia-friendly candidate surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of last year's presidential elections. He submitted his candidacy for the repeat elections of May 2025 but was barred from running again.

Last month, Georgescu announced that he is stepping away from active political life to focus on his family, which he says needs "peace and especially health" after a tumultuous period.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)