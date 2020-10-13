Transactions on Bucharest Stock Exchange triple amid FTSE Russel’s upgrade

The value of equity trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) exceeded EUR 0.5 billion in September this year, up by 260% compared to August 2020 and September last year.

FTSE Russell's decision to upgrade Romania to Emerging Market status, as of September 21, pushed up the liquidity, BVB said in a statement.

The average daily liquidity increased 3.5 times in September compared to August 2020 or September 2019 and exceeded EUR 25 million.

"We need to be brutally honest: this is the immediate, visible effect, but it is essential to have realistic expectations and take into account the domestic and the international context we live in," said Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

So far, FTSE Russel introduced only lender Banca Transilvania (TLV) and power producer Nuclearelectrica in its indices.

However, Adrian Tanase, CEO of BVB, says the Romanian bourse's ambition is to announce that more Romanian companies will be part of this investment universe after the next assessments by FTSE Russell.

Banca Transilvania was among the most traded companies in September, with a turnover of EUR 129 mln. Only oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP) had higher transactions - EUR 136 mln - but this was mostly due to a EUR 115 mln private placement carried out by Fondul Proprietatea.

Electricity group Electrica (EL), Fondul Proprietatea (FP), and gas producer Romgaz (SNG) also generated significant transactions in September.

