Administration

Bucharest to introduce EUR 2 per night tourist tax starting in 2026

29 December 2025

Tourists visiting Bucharest will have to pay a new accommodation tax of RON 10 (some EUR 2) per night starting in 2026, following a decision adopted by the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest, TVR Info reported. City officials estimate the measure will generate around RON 15 million annually for the local budget, with the funds intended to support tourism promotion.

The tax will apply to each night of accommodation and will be paid by every tourist staying in the city. 

However, representatives of the hospitality industry have criticized both the decision and the way it was adopted, saying hotel operators were not consulted and that the approval process was rushed.

The Federation of the Romanian Hotel Industry (FIHR) warned that the measure could have a negative impact on tourism in Bucharest, arguing that funds are being collected without clear objectives, performance indicators, or a concrete action plan for promoting the capital, News.ro reported.

The federation has called on local authorities to reopen dialogue with the private sector, reconsider the decision, and link any form of tourism taxation to the creation of a clear, transparent, and measurable promotion plan for Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mihocphoto/Dreamstime.com)

