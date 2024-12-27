Bucharest’s Metrorex proposes subway fare increase starting January 2025

Metrorex, the operator of the subway network in Bucharest, has proposed a fare increase starting January 1, 2025. Under the new plan, the cost of a single trip would rise from the current RON 3 to RON 5, while the monthly subscription would increase from RON 80 to RON 100, according to a draft order published on the Ministry of Transport's website and quoted by Agerpres.

The proposal aims to balance the unitary price per trip while encouraging the use of prepaid monthly subscriptions, the draft said, adding that the adjustment is expected to provide the financial resources needed to cover operational expenses while protecting "loyal passengers."

According to the project's annex, the fare for a single trip will increase from RON 3 to RON 5, while for two trips will rise from RON 6 to RON 10. The cost for 10 trips will increase from RON 25 to RON 40.

At the same time, the 24-hour pass will cost RON 12 (currently RON 8), the 72-hour pass will be RON 35 (currently RON 20), the weekly subscription will rise to RON 45 from RON 35, the monthly subscription will be RON 100 (from RON 80), the six-month pass will cost RON 500 (currently RON 400), and the annual subscription will increase to RON 900 (currently RON 700).

Additionally, the price of the monthly subscription for blood donors will increase from RON 40 to RON 50, and for students, from RON 8 to RON 9. Ten rides for students will cost RON 4 (currently RON 2.5).

The last fare adjustment took place in 2021.

(Photo source: Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/Dreamstime.com)