Works begin at new station of Bucharest subway Line 6 to airport

The operator of Bucharest's subway network, Metrorex, announced the issuance of the Order to Start the Execution of Works for the Ion IC Brătianu station, one of the six stations of the northern section of subway Line 6.

This marks important progress in the implementation of Line 6 of the network, between the existing 1 Mai station and Otopeni Airport station. In the coming period, the teams of specialists of the designated constructor, Gülermak Ağir Sanayi Insaat Ve Taahhüt AS - Somet SA Association, will begin preparatory activities, site organization works, and the first stages of construction.

Subway Line 6 will have 12 new stations and a total route of 14.2 km of double track, on which 12 new and modern trains will circulate.

The North Section (Lot 1.2) represents the segment between Tokyo and Otopeni Airport stations, has a 7.6 km route, and will include six new stations: Washington, Paris, Brussels, Otopeni, Ion IC Brătianu and Otopeni Airport.

The Line 6 project is financed from the state budget and external loans from JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

(Photo source: Iulian Dragomir/Dreamstime.com)