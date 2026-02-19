Capital markets

Bucharest Stock Exchange registers RON 8.5 mln profit in 2025, six times more than in 2024

19 February 2026

The Bucharest Stock Exchange, as an entity, recorded a net profit of RON 8.5 million (EUR 1.6 million) in 2025, up 616% compared to 2024, when it reported a net profit of RON 1.19 million (EUR 233,000).

The Stock Exchange registered operational revenues of RON 43.48 million last year, up 4%. The increase was driven by trading revenues, 8% higher than in 2024, based on regular share transactions on the regulated market that exceeded the 2024 level by 5%.

According to the report, portfolio rebalancing by institutional investors and index providers, and certain deal-type transactions carried out on the market, led to exceeding expectations for 2025.

In addition, revenues from public offerings are 25% or RON 1.29 million above the level recorded in 2024, due to revenues from equity market offers, mainly thanks to the Purcari takeover bid. 

At the same time, government bond issuances totaled over RON 20 billion and reached the threshold of RON 1 million in BVB revenues, up 28% compared to 2024. Nevertheless, BVB mentioned that the government bond issuances carried out in 2025 every month, although at a record level and offering an attractive yield for the market, have a much lower impact on BVB revenues compared to share transactions on the secondary market or other types of offerings.

The increase in operational revenues was supported by issuer maintenance and admission revenues, which exceeded RON 6 million, up 6% compared to 2024, due to the indexation of trading maintenance fees starting January 1, 2025, but also due to the increase in the capitalization of companies on the regulated market.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)

