Administration

Social Democrats block Bucharest mayor's plans for public transport ticket price hike

30 January 2026

The Council of Bucharest municipality on January 29 rejected a bill to increase public transport fares by 66%-75%, an urgent move proposed by Liberal (PNL) mayor Ciprian Ciucu, who argued that, otherwise, the public transportation company STB would face insolvency. A 90-minute ticket in Bucharest costs RON 3 (EUR 0.6).

Ciprian Ciucu is among the closest political partners of prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

The council members of the Social Democratic Party abstained from voting, and those of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) voted against. Mayor Ciucu was backed by only Save Romania Union (USR), the Liberal Party (PNL), and two smaller parties, Hotnews.ro reported.

Mayor Ciucu warned that the next step is insolvency.

"If next week we do not have money to pay an installment for the debt to the tax collection agency ANAF, this institution will request the insolvency of the transport company," explained the mayor general. 

The Council also rejected a proposal to run an audit at STB in order to identify the causes of the financial problems.

