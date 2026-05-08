Bucharest Pride 2026 takes place in June

Bucharest Pride 2026 will take place between June 3 and June 13 under the theme “All of Us,” the organizers announced, as reported by News.ro. The annual LGBTQIA+ event series will conclude with a march in central Bucharest expected to attract more than 30,000 participants.

This year’s edition marks 30 years since the founding of ACCEPT, the organization that played a key role in the decriminalization of homosexuality in Romania and in advancing anti-discrimination legislation.

The Bucharest Pride march is scheduled for June 13 along the traditional route passing through Calea Victoriei, Piața Națiunilor Unite, Palace of the Parliament, and Izvor Park.

In addition to the march, the event program between June 3 and June 12 will include film screenings, theater and dance performances, exhibitions, workshops, conferences, debates, and sports activities across Bucharest. For the first time, the garden of Rezidența9 will host the Pride HUB, a daily community gathering space dedicated to events, discussions, and cultural activities.

The event will also include Pride Park on June 12-13 in Izvor Park, featuring music, workshops, exhibitions, and installations, alongside presentations from LGBTQIA+ organizations from across the country.

The organizers also launched a public consultation campaign inviting LGBTQIA+ people across Romania to contribute ideas for a manifesto outlining demands addressed to political leaders and Romanian society.

Founded in 1996, ACCEPT is Romania’s oldest LGBTQIA+ rights organization and has organized Bucharest Pride annually since 2005.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com